Ghe LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ghe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.