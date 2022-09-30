Ghe LLC Invests $142,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Strategic Education by 100.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Strategic Education by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 47,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STRA opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

