Ghe LLC Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ghe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.7% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

