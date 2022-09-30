Ghe LLC Sells 9,408 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Ghe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

BZH opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

