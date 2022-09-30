Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,629,270 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

