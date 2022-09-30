GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at GitLab

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.46.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.