Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

CHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

