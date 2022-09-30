Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stake Lessened by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

MLPA stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

