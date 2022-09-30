GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $157,230.88 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,644.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00275175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00756947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00627265 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

