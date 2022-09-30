GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 2.4%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 33,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,783,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

