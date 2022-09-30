GMR Finance One Day Volume Reaches $42,893.00 (GMR)

GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One GMR Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. GMR Finance has a market capitalization of $4,018.49 and approximately $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.21 or 1.00014011 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00082510 BTC.

GMR Finance Profile

GMR Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2021. GMR Finance’s total supply is 369,435,643,755,331 coins and its circulating supply is 274,136,492,934,040 coins. The Reddit community for GMR Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GMR_Finance. GMR Finance’s official Twitter account is @GMR_Finance.

Buying and Selling GMR Finance

