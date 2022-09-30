Golden Doge (GDOGE) 1-Day Volume Tops $43,598.00

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Doge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge was first traded on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.