Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 393.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. 572,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $100.09.

