Grand Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,214. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81.

