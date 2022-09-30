Grand Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 8.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,312. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.