Graviocoin Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00275487 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001219 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002674 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

