Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00276513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001230 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002505 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

