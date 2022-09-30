Green Shiba Inu (new) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,266.00 (GINUX)

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Coin Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new) launched on June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

According to CryptoCompare, "Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium "

