GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW) Short Interest Update

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GreenLight Biosciences Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 310,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,817. GreenLight Biosciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.43.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

