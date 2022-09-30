GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW) Short Interest Update

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GreenLight Biosciences Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of GreenLight Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 310,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,817. GreenLight Biosciences has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.43.
GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile
