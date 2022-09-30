GreenTrust Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.00 (GNT)

GreenTrust (GNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, GreenTrust has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. GreenTrust has a total market cap of $122.00 and approximately $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

GreenTrust Coin Profile

GreenTrust’s genesis date was April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins. The official website for GreenTrust is www.greentrusttoken.com. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

