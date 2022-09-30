Gresham House (LON:GHE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $710.00

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 720.82 ($8.71), with a volume of 34797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($8.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gresham House Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £275.89 million and a PE ratio of 3,363.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 819.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 868.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

