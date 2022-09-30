Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.78

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.78 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 78.66 ($0.95). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 304,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.52. The company has a market cap of £139.04 million and a P/E ratio of 883.33.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

