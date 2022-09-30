Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,100 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 2,155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
