Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Trading Down 0.8%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.76. 1,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $776.58 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

