Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.36

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1935592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after acquiring an additional 526,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.