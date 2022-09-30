Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.36

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1935592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.
The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
