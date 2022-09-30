G&S Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,218. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

