G&S Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 36,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,951. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

