G&S Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $153,507,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,957. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

