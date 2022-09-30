G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Southern Copper comprises approximately 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 590,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 64,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

