G&S Capital LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.33. 1,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $104.41 and a 1-year high of $139.40.

