G&S Capital LLC Sells 864 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $3,133,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,494. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

