GSK’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on GSK in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,315.80 ($15.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,154.21. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.31.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $37,979.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.