GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GUD Price Performance

GUDHF stock remained flat at 4.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.04. GUD has a 1-year low of 4.70 and a 1-year high of 8.33.

Get GUD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.