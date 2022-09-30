H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of HEOFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544. The company has a market cap of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

