H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.57. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 12,793 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday.
H2O Innovation Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.82.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
