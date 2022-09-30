Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.26. Hagerty shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 10 shares.
Hagerty Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
