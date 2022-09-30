Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.01

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 2287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

HLMAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,355.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

