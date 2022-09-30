Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.08

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 62677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

