HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.50

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 2,133.54 ($25.78), with a volume of 152412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,165 ($26.16).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.26. The company has a current ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,307.58.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

