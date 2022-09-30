Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.53

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.53 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 15.55 ($0.19). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 30,858 shares trading hands.

Hardide Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.40.

Hardide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.