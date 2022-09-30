Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.16% of Hasbro worth $132,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

HAS opened at $67.89 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

