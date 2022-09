Head-To-Head Review: Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) vs. Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Histogen and Medicenna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $1.03 million 3.30 -$14.95 million ($4.95) -0.27 Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.01 million ($0.30) -2.77

Analyst Recommendations

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Histogen and Medicenna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Histogen currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,105.88%. Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.93%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than Medicenna Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -264.58% -61.12% -42.95% Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -87.69% -76.24%

Summary

Histogen beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective caspase-1 inhibitors targeting inflammasome activation, as well as intervenes in a various inflammation mediated disease. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA11, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine for solid tumors. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, cytokines, or other Superkines. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

