Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $26,306 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $80,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

