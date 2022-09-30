Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,046. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.