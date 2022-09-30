Hedget (HGET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $183,395.00

Hedget (HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $696,680.00 and approximately $183,395.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 2,263,418 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

