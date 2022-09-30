Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HNE traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.30). 227,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,785. The company has a market capitalization of £228.80 million and a PE ratio of 2,693.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.73. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 106.02 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 157 ($1.90).

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

