Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Henderson EuroTrust plc (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of HNE traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.30). 227,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,785. The company has a market capitalization of £228.80 million and a PE ratio of 2,693.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.73. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 106.02 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 157 ($1.90).
About Henderson EuroTrust
