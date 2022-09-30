Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.62

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $27.32. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 109,553 shares.
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.59.
Heritage Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
