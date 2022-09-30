Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,447.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $489,276.82 and $1,447.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.
Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile
Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com/en.
Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars.
