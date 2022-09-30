HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HMN Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.14. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in HMN Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.