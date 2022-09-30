Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.54. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 146,220 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCHDF. Peel Hunt raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

